Brug announces return of National Job Fair 2026 | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA, Richinel Brug.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA, Richinel Brug says that the Ministry, through the National Employment Services Center (NESC), will host the National Job Fair 2026 (NJF 2026) on September 24, 2026.

According to a press release, the initiative forms part of government’s governing programme and underscores Minister Brug’s continued commitment to strengthening employment opportunities for the people of St Maarten. As part of this commitment, the Ministry is reintroducing the National Job Fair as a key platform to actively connect job seekers with employers and support the development of a more resilient labour market. This initiative is a direct continuation of efforts to reduce unemployment, strengthen St Maarten’s labour market, and connect our people with meaningful employment opportunities.

“The National Job Fair is not simply an event, it is a strategic investment in our people and in the future of our economy. It reflects our governing program priorities, where creating opportunities for our people to work, grow, and contribute to this country remains central. By bringing back the National Job Fair, we are taking a concrete step toward ensuring that employment opportunities are accessible to our people here in St Maarten,” Minister Brug stated.

The National Job Fair 2026 builds on the success of the second edition held in 2024, which saw strong participation from both employers and the wider community. Data from the NESC Stakeholder Analysis Report 2025 highlights significant demand within the private sector, with 68.4% of businesses expressing interest in partnering with NESC and 73% indicating a willingness to hire through its services. NJF 2026 is a direct response to this demand.

The event will bring together job seekers, employers, and key social partners under one roof, facilitating structured, one-on-one interactions aimed at achieving tangible employment outcomes. The NESC job portal (www.nesc.sx) will serve as the central digital platform supporting all stages of the event, including registration, job matching, and post-event follow-up and placement tracking.

According to the release, the Ministry of VSA and the NESC remain firmly committed to building a more inclusive and opportunity-driven labour market for St Maarten. Businesses and job seekers are encouraged to save the date and follow official government and Ministry communication channels for further updates.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/brug-announces-return-of-national-job-fair-2026