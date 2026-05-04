Brug calls for greater respect for Nurses | THE DAILY HERALD

VSA Minister Richinel Brug (second left, backrow) with some nurses.

CAY HILL–As Nurse Week begins on May 5, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richinel Brug has called for greater recognition, respect, and support for nurses.

He highlighted both their essential role in healthcare and the personal sacrifices many make in the profession.

Minister Brug extended appreciation to nurses for their dedication and resilience, noting their vital presence in caring for the community during life’s most critical moments. He said nurses not only provide medical expertise but also compassion, reassurance, and human connection to patients and their families.

Special recognition was given to nurses within the Ministry of VSA, with Brug pointing to what he described as an ongoing imbalance they continue to face while consistently demonstrating professionalism and commitment in serving the public.

The Minister also highlighted the personal challenges behind the profession, including long shifts, overnight duties, and sustained workplace pressure. He noted that these demands extend into personal lives, affecting family time and well-being, and that missed milestones, limited time at home, and emotional strain are part of the sacrifices many nurses and their families quietly carry. He said these realities underline the importance of supporting the mental health of healthcare workers.

As healthcare demands continue to grow, Brug said nurses remain central to the quality and continuity of care, often serving as the steady presence throughout a patient’s journey and ensuring care is delivered with dignity and attention.

Minister Brug is encouraging the public to show ongoing respect and appreciation for nurses not only during Nurse Week but every day, stating that simple acts of patience, kindness, and acknowledgement can make a meaningful difference.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/brug-calls-for-greater-respect-for-nurses