Brug gets update on hospital construction | THE DAILY HERALD

VSA Minister Richinel Brug (third left) with members of his team and representatives of SMMC, including Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday (second left).

CAY HILL–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA, Richinel Brug met with the management team of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) on Monday, December 16, where he received an update on the progress of the ongoing construction of the new facility.

He also toured recently introduced departments within the current structure. SMMC management highlighted key milestones in the construction of the new building and addressed challenges impacting progress. One of the primary challenges discussed was the need to occasionally fly in skilled workers for specialised tasks, with residency paperwork and procedural issues sometimes delaying the progress.

Minister Brug assured the team of his commitment to address these concerns, emphasising the need for a multi-disciplinary approach, including ministerial-level collaboration, to find timely solutions. Regarding sewage water concerns of staff, Minister Brug was informed that the new sewage treatment plant would be operational this week.

Following the presentation, Minister Brug and his support staff were given a bird’s-eye view of the construction site. This was followed by a comprehensive tour of the existing medical centre, where Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday shared updates on the new departments introduced in preparation for the transition to the upgraded facility.

During the walkthrough, Minister Brug was introduced to several new clinics and facilities, including the Orthopedic Surgery Clinic, Radiology, Pulmonology, Neurology, Nephrology, and Ophthalmology Clinics, as well as the Dialysis Ward. These additions are designed to enhance patient care and ensure that SMMC’s staff are well-prepared for the seamless integration into the new facility upon its completion, Brug said in a press release.

Minister Brug expressed his appreciation for the progress being made and noted that the meeting and tour reinforced his confidence in the country’s healthcare trajectory.

“This visit reaffirms that we are on the right track with our healthcare vision. The collaboration between government and SMMC is critical to ensuring that our citizens have access to world-class healthcare facilities,” the minister stated.

