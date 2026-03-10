Brug: Health mission to Colombia opens door to directly recruit qualified doctors | THE DAILY HERALD

Health Minister Richinel Brug (third left), representatives of SMMC and SZV with Colombian health officials.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richinel Brug says a recent health mission to Colombia has opened opportunities to recruit more permanent doctors for St Maarten, addressing concerns from patients about the frequent rotation of physicians on the island.

Brug reported on the official mission, which took place from March 4–8, 2026, and included a delegation from Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), Social and Health Insurances SZV, and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA). The visit focused on strengthening public health services, improving healthcare governance and oversight, and exploring ways to expand medical capacity on the island.

An outcome of the mission was establishing direct connections with medical institutions in Colombia whose physicians are already registered in the healthcare professional registers of member states of the European Union. Because these doctors are already licensed and regulated within established European systems, their qualifications can be verified through procedures applicable in Sint Maarten. This could allow SMMC to recruit qualified physicians from Colombia who may become eligible to practice on the island following the necessary authorization procedures under existing legislation.

The delegation also visited hospitals where St Maarten currently sends patients for specialised treatment that is not available locally and explored additional hospitals that may provide specialised services in the future. Members of the delegation also visited St Maarten patients receiving care abroad and reviewed accommodations used by patients and accompanying family members during treatment.

Discussions during the mission focused on evaluating the quality of care currently provided to Sint Maarten patients and identifying ways to improve services while maintaining cost efficiency within the healthcare system.

Brug said government is continuing efforts to establish St Maarten’s Healthcare Professional Registrar, which would strengthen the country’s ability to verify credentials, maintain professional registers, and ensure oversight of healthcare professionals practising on the island. “The establishment of our own professional healthcare registrar will be an important step in strengthening transparency, quality assurance, and public confidence in the healthcare system,” he said.

“At the same time, as Minister of Public Health, I cannot rely solely on a law that may take one or two years to come into effect, as health waits for no one. Nor can we refuse to bring specialists from abroad to care for our people because of technicalities, while at the same time sending our patients to these very same doctors,” Brug added.

“The Ministry, in collaboration with both SZV and SMMC, is focusing not only on the physical structure of the new hospital, but also on ensuring that our people receive the care they need today,” he said.

Additional discussions during the mission addressed opportunities for internships and training placements for medical staff from St Maarten in Colombia, exchanges on hospital quality control standards, and possible collaboration between healthcare institutions. The delegation

also examined safety and contingency plans for Sint Maarten patients receiving treatment abroad, taking into account evolving international conditions and ensuring patients remain safe and properly supported while outside the country.

Based on earlier discussions with the Minister of Education and in his capacity as Minister of Labor, Brug also explored opportunities for students from St Maarten to pursue studies at academic medical institutions in Colombia.

Brug thanked Reginald Willemsberg and the team at SZV for organizing what he described as a well-structured and productive mission. Since taking office in November 2024, the trip marks Brug’s first official mission abroad. “I make every effort to avoid spending taxpayers’ money on travel unless it is a trip where we can return with tangible results,” he said.

Further updates resulting from the mission will be shared with the public, coalition partners, and Parliament in the coming months.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/brug-health-mission-to-colombia-opens-door-to-directly-recruit-qualified-doctors