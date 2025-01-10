Brug investigating allegations that SMMC pumps septic water in pond | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (PHSDL) said in a statement issued late Wednesday evening that he has taken note of a video circulating on social media of possible sewage water being pumped by the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) into the Belair pond.

“This situation has the full attention of the Ministry. An urgent investigation into this matter has started,” Brug said in the brief statement.

“While this matter is predominantly an environmental issue that is outside of the scope of the responsibilities of the Ministry of PHSDL, it is my responsibility as Minister to ensure a clean, safe and healthy environment for the patients and employees of the SMMC, and the residents in that area.”

While the investigation is ongoing, the minister has promised to keep the public informed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/brug-investigating-allegations-that-smmc-pumps-septic-water-in-pond