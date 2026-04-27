Brug joins Ambulance Dept. in J’ouvert morning parade | THE DAILY HERALD

VSA Minister Richinel Brug during the parade.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA, Richinel Brug, joined the Ambulance Department early Monday morning to carry out a shift in support of the J'ouvert Morning parade.

The experience provided a first-hand look at the event from the perspective of ambulance personnel, highlighting a different dimension of frontline response. While the Minister has previously served alongside Voluntary Police Corps VKS and police officers, this opportunity offered insight into the critical role ambulance teams play in monitoring, responding, and providing immediate medical care during large-scale public events. The J'ouvert Morning parade remains one of the island’s most vibrant cultural celebrations, attracting large crowds and requiring careful planning to ensure public safety.

Minister Brug extended appreciation to all frontline workers who were on duty during the event, including ambulance personnel, police officers, firefighters, and all other emergency and support services who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure a safe celebration.

“As a former frontline worker myself, I understand the dedication, long hours, and sacrifices that come with this responsibility,” Minister Brug stated. “While many are enjoying the festivities, our frontline workers are focused on keeping everyone safe, and their efforts do not always receive the recognition they truly deserve. It is through both the professionalism of our frontline workers and the cooperation of the public that events like J'ouvert can take place safely and successfully,” he added. “I am proud to have stood alongside our frontline teams and to personally thank them for their invaluable service to our community.”

The Ministry of VSA commended those involved for contributing to a safe and successful J'ouvert Morning parade.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/brug-joins-ambulance-dept-in-j-ouvert-morning-parade