Brug: Motion not worth value of toilet paper, will leave head up, continue to serve | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richinel Brug delivered an emotional defense of his integrity, political record, and service to St. Maarten during a meeting of parliament debating a motion of no confidence against him.

He questioned the authority of party boards to remove elected representatives and insisted that he acted in the country’s best interest.

Speaking during the debate, Brug said he entered politics to serve the people of St. Maarten, not to damage his reputation or contribute to corruption.

“From high school days I’ve dreamed of being in office. People tell me that politics ain’t for you. I didn’t come into this arena to dirty my name, to disgrace my family or to contribute to the image that St Maarten has out there that we people, especially all leaders, are corrupt. I ain’t participating in that,” Brug said.

The minister said he believed he was standing “on the side of justice and on the side of righteousness,” even if he had to stand alone.

“Evil shall always prevail when good men stand aside and do nothing and if I have to stand alone. Many know that what I am going through, they too are going through, but I stand alone, but it’s ok. I know I am standing on the side of justice and on the side of righteousness,” he said.

Brug also cautioned Members of Parliament about what he described as “unchartered waters,” saying the outcome of the motion could set a precedent for future political candidates and party boards.

“I took an oath and I took that oath seriously and I execute it and that’s for the people of St Maarten and the institutions that we represent,” he said.

Brug questioned how the board of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) could move against him despite him being one of the party’s elected members and a signatory to the governing programme and governing accord.

“How is it possible I am one of the three elected from URSM, signatory to the governing programme and the governing accord, but yet the board now decides they no longer want me, but meanwhile I am executing what we campaigned on,” Brug said.

He maintained that all of his actions were carried out in the best interest of the country.

“I did not lie to the electorate. Everything that I’ve done was done in the best interest of this country,” he said.

Brug warned that allowing party boards to remove elected candidates could discourage independent-minded people from entering politics in future elections.

"Future elections it will be more difficult because persons like myself who didn’t take money from any companies, but did it from my own savings to help the people of St. Maarten,” he said. “If the board wanted to run they should have been on a list. Are we going to give the board that power?”

The minister also criticized the contents of the no-confidence motion itself.

“They don’t know the value of toilet paper. The value of that paper is not the value of that motion because that motion says nothing of substance for me to be sent home,” Brug said.

He said he remained willing to discuss differences in order to avoid suffering for the people of St. Maarten and highlighted his willingness to work across party lines.

“I worked across party lines. I don’t know if the next person coming will do the same,” he said.

Brug stated that even if removed from office, he would continue serving the people of St. Maarten.

“Regardless if I’m here, but if I’m sent home I’m going to continue to serve the people of St. Maarten to the best of my ability regardless. When one door closes another one opens,” he said.

Addressing the motion directly, Brug said the motion had been brought by URSM and described the process as unjust.

“Injustice was done and I reached out on every step as far as I can. No one helped me,” he said.

The minister said he felt isolated during the situation, claiming people who previously worked closely with him stopped responding to his messages.

“When I was working before this, anyone could have called me. I am one of the ministers they can reach out to talk to, work together in the best interest of this country. Now in my situation everybody ghosts me. Sending messages, no response,” Brug said.

He also reflected on his professional reputation, saying he had never previously been dismissed from a job.

“If I have to go through this door as a civilian again, I’ve never been fired in any job in my life. This is the first one. Every other job that I’ve left has always welcomed me back in open arms. That’s the reputation I’ve built for myself in this country and overseas,” he said.

Brug said he would leave with his “head up high” and continue serving the people of St. Maarten.

“I will leave here with my head up high and will continue to do what I got to do for the people of St. Maarten and everything in God’s hands,” he said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/brug-motion-not-worth-value-of-toilet-paper-will-leave-head-up-continue-to-serve