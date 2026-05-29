Brug sent home, motion of no confidence passed with 8 votes for 7 against | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Parliament on Friday passed a motion of no confidence against Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Richinel Brug in a narrow 8-7 vote during an urgent public meeting marked by emotional speeches, accusations of political infighting and concerns over coalition stability.

The motion, submitted by URSM MP Christopher Wever, stated that Brug no longer enjoyed the confidence of Parliament and requested that he “make his position immediately available to the Governor, thereby tendering his resignation.”

Eight MPs voted in favour of the motion, while seven voted against it.

Voting in favor were MPs Veronica Jansen-Webster, Viren Kotai, Dimar Labega, Franklin Meyers, Raeyhon Peterson, Ludmila De Weever, Christopher Wever and Sarah Wescot-Williams.

Voting against were MPs Francisco Lacroes, Lyndon Lewis, Omar Ottley, Sjamira Roseburg, Darryl York, Egbert Doran and Ardwell Irion.

The motion argued that the relationship between Brug and the URSM, the party that nominated him, had deteriorated to the point where “continued collaboration within the governing coalition is no longer tenable.” It further stated that the breakdown “directly impacts the functioning of the Council of Ministers and the overall stability of the government.”

At the same time, the motion explicitly stated that it was “strictly of a political and functional nature, rather than a judgment on the personal or professional conduct of the Minister.”

URSM MP Sjamira Roseburg delivered one of the most emotional speeches of the meeting, saying she was “actually ashamed” Parliament had reached this point.

“Today is about what is right not about what is comfortable,” Roseburg said. “Motions should be used in extreme cases.”

Roseburg questioned whether all options for mediation had been exhausted before bringing the motion and said MPs should “vote your conscience.”

“I need to be able to look myself in the mirror when I go home every night,” she said.

She ultimately voted against the motion to send Brug home, and said she remained conflicted throughout the debate and appealed for unity within government.

“We didn’t run for office to make friends,” she said. “I still have hope. Even in difficult periods we bounce back.”

MP Omar Ottley also opposed the motion, arguing there had been no substantiation regarding Brug’s performance as minister.

“Today I will support disapproval when that comes but to send you home I see no substantiation,” Ottley said. “No illegal activity. Ethical maybe but illegal not.”

Ottley said he would “not be part of the agenda of the URSM board and the Prime Minister.”

NOW MP Lyndon Lewis strongly criticized the motion and described it as political retaliation.

“There is no way I can vote for such a motion when none of you can prove anything about his work ethics,” Lewis said. "A vote of no confidence against Brug is a vote of no confidence in my person,” he added.

PFP MP Raeyhon Peterson, who voted in favour of the motion, said the matter had evolved from an “internal party issue” into a broader governmental problem.

“I don’t see how it’s possible for the current Minister to continue when there is no trust,” Peterson said.

“With this hurdle behind the party hope focus can now be shifted to fixing the issues facing the country.”

NA MP Darryl York questioned whether the motion would accomplish its intended goals and pointed to public support shown for Brug during the meeting.

“Not saying that the minister is perfect but don’t see how the motion achieves the goals that they are trying to reach,” York said.

National Alliance MP Egbert Doran criticized what he described as political infighting within the coalition.

“Today it’s motion motion motion all because two people had a beef in the same party,” Doran said.

“The motion said the minister did nothing wrong in their eyes yet they are sending them home,” he added. “Today will go down as a day in history where people of St Maarten will be reminded about this.”

NA MP Ardwell Irion said he had no issue supporting motions of no confidence in principle, but argued they must be justified.

“I have no problem making a motion for no confidence against any minister but it has to be justified,” Irion said.

UP MP Francisco Lacroes praised Brug’s work ethic and determination even while facing the motion.

“The word is grit,” Lacroes said. “Facing a motion that you know is coming the minister is still working as if this is not going to come.”

“I feel shame that we’re here today,” he added.

Democratic Party MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, acknowledged the difficult political circumstances surrounding the motion while emphasizing that it was not tied to Brug’s performance.

“The odds are against you politically it has nothing to do with your performance,” Wescot-Williams told the minister.

The motion concluded by stating that Parliament was “duty-bound to intervene to prevent a paralysis of public administration and to act in the best interest of the stability of Sint Maarten.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/brug-sent-home-motion-of-no-confidence-passed-with-8-votes-for-7-against