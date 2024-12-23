BTP asked to present govt. options on handling fuel cost, lowering fuel clause | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Government has asked Bureau Telecommunication and Post (BTP) to present it with options on the best ways to handle/lower the fuel cost/fuel clause of utilities company GEBE.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina mentioned this to Members of Parliament (MPs) in response to questions during the Central Committee meeting on the draft 2025 budget late last week.

“I can inform Parliament that together with the Minister of TEATT [Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication – Ed.] we already have communication with the stakeholders, and we assigned BTP to, after consultation with the stakeholders, present the government with options to handle/lower the fuel clause,” stated Mercelina.

Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement Association (URSM) MP Veronica Jansen-Webster and Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) MP Lyndon Lewis asked the Prime Minister about the issue.

Jansen-Webster wanted the Prime Minister to elaborate on what he did concretely and the meetings held to work on solutions for relief.

The Prime Minister said on November 1 a meeting was held with the management of GEBE and members of the Council of Ministers to begin discussions on the cost of energy bills and the fuel clause with the aim of determining the possibility of relief on energy bills.

“Thereafter, given the complexities involved, it was decided by the Council of Ministers that it would be best to appoint BTP to consult with the relevant stakeholders and present government with their findings and recommendations on how best to handle/lower the fuel cost/fuel clause.”

Mercelina said this request has been formally made to BTP and communication has taken place with the relevant stakeholders informing them of this development and requesting their cooperation.

“This approach is intended to ensure that the examination of fuel costs and the fuel clause is as thorough as possible so that any possible relief will be long lasting and effective while ensuring that our government owned company NV GEBE can operate in a sustainable manner.”

Lewis asked how government addressed relief for consumers and what long-term strategies were being implemented to improve GEBE’s infrastructure and financial stability.

The Prime Minister indicated that although it is not mentioned in the budget, government is working towards bringing relief, but stressed that it cannot be at the detriment of the company.

“This means that we need to do a thorough exercise to come with the right relief taking the company's situation into consideration. By letter, dated November 14, of this year, I requested, on behalf of government, the postponement of the public meeting to discuss the execution of the motion. As mentioned in my letter, I acknowledge that one of the of the resolutions of the mentioned motion is, ‘To revise and simplify the calculation of NV GEBE’s fuel clause to ensure it solely reflects the actual costs of fuel, thereby providing more transparent and fair billing practices to the people of Sint Maarten’,” stated Mercelina.

“I also informed the Chair in that same letter, that in order for government to revise and simplify the calculation of the fuel clause, government plans to meet with all the stakeholders involved,” he said, adding that together with the Minister of TEATT, stakeholders were informed and BTP assigned to present the government with options to handle/lower the fuel clause.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/btp-asked-to-present-govt-options-on-handling-fuel-cost-lowering-fuel-clause