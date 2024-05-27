BTP engages at FRED Job Fair and Conference in Amsterdam | THE DAILY HERALD

BTP representatives at the FRED Expo.

PHILIPSBURG–Bureau Telecommunication and Post St. Maarten (BTP) took part in the FRED Job Fair and Conference held in Amsterdam last week. The primary goal was to attract students seeking internships and young professionals interested in launching their careers in St. Maarten.

FRED has established itself over the years as a leading platform for discovering employment opportunities in the Dutch Caribbean. The event featured a range of activities aimed at fostering connections between recruiters and job-seekers. Participating countries this year included St. Maarten, St. Eustatius, Bonaire, Curaçao, Aruba and Suriname.

The expo also offered a dynamic platform comprising Human Resource presentations, Policy Sessions and Tech and Innovation workshops. For BTP, FRED proved to be a valuable event, providing numerous learning opportunities and fostering meaningful connections.

“The FRED Job Fair and Conference remains an exceptional venue for engaging with talented individuals eager to explore career prospects in the Caribbean,” said BTP interim director Judianne Labega-Hoeve. “Our participation this year was highly rewarding, and I commend my team for their ongoing efforts in establishing BTP as a professional, knowledge-driven entity on a global scale. We eagerly anticipate welcoming new talents who will contribute to the growth and innovation of BTP in the near future.”

