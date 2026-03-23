BTP pushes regional collaboration to ensure data is managed securely | THE DAILY HERALD

In Curaçao, Hoeve (left) moderated a high-level panel discussion titled “Regulation for Trust”.

WILLEMSTAD–The Director of Bureau Telecommunications and Post (BTP) St. Maarten, Judianne Hoeve, underscored the growing importance of data sovereignty and regional collaboration during the Caribbean Data Center Conference held in Curaçao.

The conference brought together ministers, regulators, policymakers, ICT professionals and senior data centre representatives from across the region to address emerging challenges in digital infrastructure.

In her address, Hoeve stressed that data centres are no longer “invisible infrastructure,” but have become critical to national security, economic development and digital trust. She called on Caribbean countries to strengthen cooperation to ensure data is managed securely and in a manner that benefits the region.

“For small island states like St. Maarten, digital infrastructure is not just about technology – it is about resilience, economic opportunity and protecting our digital future,” Hoeve said. “We must collaborate as a region to build trust, strengthen regulatory frameworks and ensure we are not left behind in the global digital economy.”

Hoeve also moderated a high-level panel discussion titled “Regulation for Trust,” guiding dialogue among industry leaders and regulators on key issues affecting the digital ecosystem. Discussions focused on balancing regulation with innovation, enhancing cybersecurity and resilience, and addressing the increasing role of data sovereignty and artificial intelligence.

Participants highlighted several shared challenges across the Caribbean, including limited resources, rising cyber threats, fragmented regulatory frameworks and the need to keep pace with rapid technological developments.

The discussions reinforced the importance for St. Maarten to invest in secure digital infrastructure, strengthen regulatory oversight and build regional partnerships to support economic growth and safeguard data.

BTP reaffirmed its commitment to active participation in regional and international forums, advocating for policies that promote trust, security and innovation in telecommunications and digital infrastructure.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/btp-pushes-regional-collaboration-to-ensure-data-is-managed-securely