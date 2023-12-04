Budget Amendment in Parliament today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on Monday, December 4, 2023, to discuss amendments to the 2023 budget.

Today’s meeting is scheduled for 10:15am in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The agenda point is: Draft National Ordinance amending the National Ordinance Budget 2023, also titled National Ordinance Budget Amendment 2023. ( Ontwerplandsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening begroting 2023, ofwel Landsverordening begrotingswijziging 2023)

The amendment concerns the Parliamentary year 2023-2024-173, and is registered as IS/228/2023-2024 dated November 21, 2023.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliamen

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/budget-amendment-in-parliament-today