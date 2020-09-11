Buncamper questions economic recovery plan | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–United St. Maarten Party (US Party) Member of Parliament (MP) Claudius “Toontje” Buncamper sent a letter to Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Ludmila de Weever on Thursday which posed questions about government’s yet-to-be-released economic recovery plan.

Buncamper said he had submitted the letter because late last month several MPs had requested a parliamentary meeting with De Weever, Finance Minister Ardwell Irion and Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek, which was never called.

“Unfortunately, the urgency of said meeting has not been underscored and I have therefore decided to submit my questions to you in writing, as time is not on our side,” Buncamper said in the letter.

Buncamper asked De Weever about the economic recovery plan’s progress and asked about the existence of an economic recovery committee. If there is a committee, he wanted to know who makes up the committee and asked De Weever to disclose their expertise and competencies.

Buncamper also asked what economic activities are being focused on and what is being done to attract investments. “Is there a plan to prioritise and execute the capital and/or structural investments, should we obtain the financing?”

He questioned De Weever about efforts to diversify St. Maarten’s tourism product by developing new experiences for cruise passengers.

“What is being developed at our ports of entry – the airport and the harbour – as alternative revenue streams? When can we expect cruise ships to return to our shores? Will Front Street be changed into a supporting aspect of our destination’s culture and heritage, instead of just a jewellery, perfume and T-shirts location?” asked Buncamper.

