Buncamper questions ministers on The Towers employees’ salary cut | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–United St. Maarten Party (US Party) Member of Parliament (MP) Claudius “Toontje” Buncamper sent letters to Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Ludmila de Weever and Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek on Friday seeking clarification on the fifty per cent salary cut given to The Towers at Mullet Bay employees, among other matters.

Buncamper also addressed the claims of one of the property’s timeshare owners, who alleged in a letter published in The Daily Herald on June 15 that part of the maintenance fees paid to the property is used for insurance. However, she says timeshare owners were not paid insurance proceeds after the property sustained damage in Hurricane Irma in 2017.

He also asked whether The Towers had requested payroll assistance via the St. Maarten Stimulus and Recovery Plan (SSRP) and whether the request had been granted.

“After the passing of the two hurricanes in 2017, the workers were paid their full salaries up to February 2020. So, what is the reason for the sudden change in March 2020?” asked Buncamper.

He specifically asked De Weever whether the property was truly operating as a hotel, as alleged by the timeshare owner, and, if so, whether this is legal based on its licence.

