Happy Feet Carnival Troupe was busy on Monday, April 18, making it possible for an Easter Bunny and members of the troupe to spread some holiday cheer to children in St. Eustatius.

The team handed out Easter eggs to children and adults who stopped by the troupe’s tent in the Lower Town area. In photos: Scenes at the event.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bunny-fun