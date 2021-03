Fire destroyed two apartments in an apartment building in Hameau du Pont, Marigot, at around 1:00pm Wednesday.

The Fire Brigade tackled the blaze with four fire trucks. The Gendarmerie and Police Territorial were also on scene to secure the area. The Gendarmerie indicated that there were no injuries. An investigation has been opened into the cause of the fire. (Robert Luckock photo)

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/burned-out