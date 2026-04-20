Bus drivers call for urgent action after packed meeting on fuel prices, fares | THE DAILY HERALD

The large gathering of bus drivers during Friday’s meeting.

PHILIPSBURG–The United Bus Driver Association reported a full house at its emergency general meeting on Friday evening, as drivers voiced growing frustration over rising fuel prices and unchanged government-regulated fares.

The meeting, held at the WIFOL building on Walter Nisbeth Road (Pondfill), was convened to address the increasing financial strain facing bus operators, who are unable to raise fares despite escalating operational costs.

Drivers highlighted that the situation has worsened as fuel prices continue to climb, along with the cost of vehicle maintenance, insurance, spare parts, and daily expenses. With fares fixed by the government, operators say they are left with shrinking margins and mounting pressure.

The emergency meeting focused on fuel prices, current fares, and possible next steps as the sector grapples with ongoing challenges. The association had previously urged all drivers to attend, noting that discussions would help determine how the industry moves forward.

Following the meeting, frustration among public transport operators intensified, with many stating that years of unfulfilled promises to adjust fares have pushed the industry to a critical point. Operators pointed to repeated assurances from government officials that a fare increase was forthcoming, including the most recent commitment for implementation in January 2026, which passed without action or explanation.

“We have been patient for far too long,” one operator stated. “Every time we are given hope, it turns into another delay. Meanwhile, our expenses keep rising, and our income stays the same.”

Operators described the situation as unsustainable, noting that while costs continue to rise, their earnings have not kept pace. Many reported working longer hours for less income, with some warning they may be forced out of business if no action is taken.

There is also a growing sentiment among operators that their concerns are only acknowledged during election periods, with promises that are not followed through.

“This is our livelihood,” another operator emphasised. “We are not asking for favours – we are asking for fairness. We cannot continue like this.”

Bus operators are now calling for immediate clarity and decisive action from authorities, urging officials to provide a firm timeline and deliver on the long-promised fare adjustment.

As tensions continue to rise within the sector, operators warn that patience is running out as they struggle to sustain their livelihoods under current conditions.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bus-drivers-call-for-urgent-action-after-packed-meeting-on-fuel-prices-fares