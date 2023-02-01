Bush Road traffic disrupted after eight o’clock at night | THE DAILY HERALD

The part of Bush Road where resurfacing work is carried out in the late hours of the night.





PHILIPSBURG–Traffic on Bush Road, from the Peridot round-a-bout to Domino’s Pizza, is being disrupted on Wednesday and Thursday night due to resurfacing of the road. The road work is to be carried out from 8:00pm until 1:00am.

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI announced this on Wednesday afternoon.

Those living in the immediate area should exercise caution when moving around during the stipulated date and time, VROMI warned.

Motorists are requested to be vigilant and observant of the traffic directional signs.

The Ministry of VROMI apologises for any inconvenience that this may cause.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bush-road-traffic-disrupted-after-eight-o-clock-at-night