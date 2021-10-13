Business closing hours now extended to 1am as of Friday | THE DAILY HERALD

VSA Minister Omar Ottley

PHILIPSBURG–Partygoers will have a little more time to enjoy the nightlife thanks to the extension of the business closing hours from 11:00pm to 1:00am.

The new time goes into effect as of this Friday, October 15, leading into 1:00am on October 16. Ministers of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Roger Lawrence and of Public Health, Social Affairs and Labor VSA Omar Ottley met on Wednesday with nightlife business owners to discuss protocols and business closing hours moving forward.

During discussions, both ministers agreed to extend the hours of nightlife for businesses to 1:00am.

They stressed the importance of health protocols and thorough screening, which will require persons to show proof of being fully vaccinated or having proof of a negative COVID-19 test result to enter establishments.

Business owners were given an opportunity to get their health pass procedures established. The health pass will be strictly enforced as of October 22. Strict inspections will be carried out by inspectors at the various establishments prior to this date to ensure compliance with the health pass procedures.

If this health measure proves to be an effective way of ensuring the health safety of nightlife patrons, the two ministries will consider an additional extension of the nightlife hours, it was stated in a press release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/business-closing-hours-now-extended-to-1am-as-of-friday