Business closures advised at 11:00am | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) chairperson Silveria Jacobs has “advised” businesses to close as of 11:00am today. All persons should be off the roads by midday.

While businesses have not been expressly mandated to close, Jacobs has advised business closures in anticipation of heavy rain and high winds associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. St. Maarten remains under a tropical storm warning.

“Business closures will be recommended by 11:00am this morning. That is, those businesses that decide to open [at all – Ed.]. From government, you are hereby advised to keep your establishment closed, especially after 11:00am this morning,” said Jacobs in an address at 6:00am today.

Persons should be off the roads by midday, and government’s request for military assistance has been granted, said Jacobs.

All government services will be closed today, but may resume tomorrow if current forecasts hold.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) has announced that today’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) exams are cancelled.

Rainfall between two and six inches is expected today, as well as gusts up to 45 miles per hour (mph). Last night, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) recorded gusts as high as 38 mph.

A small craft advisory remains in effect.

Jacobs urges residents to complete preparations to secure life and property. Persons living in flood prone, or near hillsides or in coastal areas should exercise extra caution.

