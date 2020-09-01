Business closures extended, restaurants can stay open later | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Businesses in the entertainment industry will remain closed for two more weeks, but restaurants can stay open until midnight, according to a new government decision on Sunday.

Nightclubs, adult entertainment establishments, discotheques, bars, and lounges were ordered to close on Sunday, August 16. The Ministerial Regulation enforcing these closures expired yesterday, but Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Ludmila de Weever decided to extend the closure until September 15 considering the country’s high number of active coronavirus cases and limited medical capacities.

On the other hand, restaurants can now remain open until midnight if they adhere to health protocols and social-distancing measures. Previously, restaurants had to close at 10:00pm daily.

A new Ministerial Decree has been drawn up for vendors at Kim Sha Beach that allows them to close at 11:00pm from Sunday to Thursday, and at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

This decree revokes the one issued on August 17, which enraged vendors because it mandated them to close at 10:00pm. Before August 17, Kim Sha Beach vendors had to close at 11:00pm from Mondays to Thursday and at 1:00am on Fridays and Saturdays.

“[These decisions were – Ed.] not taken lightly, especially after consulting with various business owners. However, this restriction allows the country additional time to control what is deemed as higher risk activities, while balancing the need to continue supporting the survival of businesses, particularly as we enter our slow season,” said the TEATT Ministry in a press release on Monday night.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/business-closures-extended-restaurants-can-stay-open-later