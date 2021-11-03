Business hours extended to 3:00am as of this Friday | THE DAILY HERALD

TEATT Minister Roger Lawrence on Wednesday.

PHILIPSBURG–Operators in the nightlife industry can breathe a sigh of relief, as they will be able to operate much later as of this Friday, November 5.

Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Minister Roger Lawrence announced on Wednesday that operating hours will be extended to 3:00am as of November 5.

He said looking at the current number of COVID-19 cases and the trajectory, in collaboration with the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley, plans are afoot to extend the opening time. The decree for the extended opening will be in effect as of the day of publication, which will be November 5.

During the Council of Ministers press briefing Lawrence also alluded to Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO), which is celebrating Caribbean Tourism Month this month, reaffirming its purpose of leading sustainable tourism: One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean. This year’s theme is: “Caribbean Comeback”. Lawrence said he wanted to signify this particularly with the positive business bounce back that St. Maarten is anticipating.

