Businesses allowed to open January 1 | THE DAILY HERALD

TEATT Minister Ludmila de Weever

PHILIPSBURG–Although it is a public holiday, businesses in the country are allowed to open on the first day of the new year, January 1, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Ludmila de Weever announced.

De Weever said during the Council of Ministers press briefing last Wednesday that although it is usually a public holiday, an announcement would be going out informing businesses that are required to close on January 1 that they will be allowed to be open. In a subsequent notice on the issue, she said businesses will be allowed to open as a means to promote economic activity in the festive holiday season.

In accordance with Article 7 of the law on shop closure, the minister may grant a temporary exemption.

The ministerial decree to combat the spread of COVID-19 as well as labour laws on payment for public holidays are still applicable on this day.

De Weever reminded the public and businesses during the Council of Ministers press briefing last Wednesday to ensure that masks are worn and safety measures are adhered to. Businesses are required to ensure that social distancing is adhered to in and outside of their establishments, that their staff wear masks, and that sick workers do not report to work, and to maintain crowd control at their establishments.

She assured that controls will continue.

