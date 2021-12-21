Businesses can open on Christmas, New Year’s | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Businesses in the country can open their doors to serve customers on December 25, Christmas Day, and on January 1, New Year’s Day.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Roger Lawrence said on Tuesday that in an effort to promote economic activity during “these extraordinary times,” businesses will be permitted to open to the public on Christmas Day, December 25, and New Year’s Day, January 1.

Businesses that choose to open on these days must adhere strictly to the stipulations on the relevant business and operational licences as well as all applicable labour regulations, Lawrence said in a press statement.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/businesses-can-open-on-christmas-new-year-s