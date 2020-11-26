Businesses can open until 2:00am as of December 1 | THE DAILY HERALD

Ludmila de Weever

PHILIPSBURG–All businesses in the country can remain open until 2:00am as of December 1, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Ludmila de Weever announced on Wednesday.

This is contingent on everyone continuing to practise safe habits to maintain the country’s COVID-19 numbers and have them further decreased.

Previously, as of November 1, only casinos were allowed to remain open until 2:00am and other businesses were required to continue closing at midnight, with those that failed to adhere risking having their licences immediately revoked.

De Weever told reporters during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday that businesses should continue to ensure that both employees and customers adhere to their COVID-19 protocols. This entails mandatory mask usage, social distancing of at least two metres and hand sanitisation.

She said the TEATT Inspection Department, with the assistance of the police and the Ministry of Justice, will continue to carry out controls to ensure that businesses follow the health protocols. She reminded the public to adhere to the necessary precautions for St. Maarten to minimise the spread of COVID-19 “as we continue to see an increase in passengers coming into our island.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/businesses-can-open-until-2-00am-as-of-december-1