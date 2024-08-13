Businesses, govt. offices, airport to open Wednesday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Businesses have been cleared to open on Wednesday following the passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto, which caused some damage to St. Maarten, said caretaker Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina in a national address on Tuesday evening.

Government offices and the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) will also open on Wednesday morning, but schools will remain closed on Wednesday and will open on Thursday. Schools have been asked to conduct assessments on Wednesday to ensure they are ready to open their doors on Thursday.

Although the airport will be open, passengers on flights scheduled for Wednesday are advised to check with their respective airlines about cancellations.

St. Maarten is no longer under a tropical storm warning as of 8:00pm Tuesday, but remains under a flood watch until 6:00pm Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS). However, a small craft warning is in effect until further notice.

Tropical Storm Ernesto passed approximately 45 miles to the south of St. Maarten on Tuesday afternoon and is now moving away from the country. The highest wind gust reported at PJIA was 60 miles per hour.

Dr. Mercelina said the port has reported no damage to its infrastructure, but ships cannot dock until the rough seas subside.

Most of St. Maarten's road network is clear and cleaning crews are busy removing fallen trees and other small debris, Dr. Mercelina said. Motorists are advised to drive with caution, especially in low-lying areas.

There have been reports of seemingly minor structural damage to buildings in Belvedere and Maho, as well as to the tents of the Philipsburg marketplace.

Photos and videos circulating on social media also show that an offshore supply ship ran aground near Great Bay Beach and its crew had to be rescued.