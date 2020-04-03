Businesses take measures in light of confirmed COVID-19 outbreak | THE DAILY HERALD

An employee of High 5 Supermarket wearing a face mask while standing behind a protective divider.

Markings on the floor to keep customers at a safe distance from each other at a supermarket in St. Eustatius.

EUSTATIUS–In light of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic with two confirmed cases on the island, many businesses in St. Eustatius have changed the way in which they interact with the public, or have adjusted their opening hours.

The Old Gin House restaurant and hotel and Harbour Club restaurant are among those that have closed their doors. Other eateries have shuttered their doors for in-store business but are still offering take-out meals.

Local telecommunication company EUTEL stated that as of Thursday, April 2, the office hours were adjusted to Monday to Friday from 7:30am until 1:00pm, until further notice. Management stated that these new opening hours are to further help protect the health and safety of staff and customers.

From Wednesday, April 1, Duggins supermarket and affiliates permit a maximum of 15 persons to enter the store. When shoppers enter the store they are greeted by a security guard who provides a number and hand sanitiser to each visitor. The store is locked when the maximum capacity has been reached.

Customers outside were seen practising social distancing as they stood a few feet apart while they were waiting for their turn to enter the store.

At the cash register, markings were put down to limit the number of persons at the checkout counter. Only two people are allowed near the checkout, one person near the cashier and the other standing behind a line in adherence to the social-distancing guidelines.

At other supermarkets, such as High 5, the owners have installed dividers to help protect their staff as well as their customers. Many staff members have donned face masks.

Starting, today, Friday, April 3, St. Eustatius Utility Company STUCO N.V. will open to the public from 7:30am to 1:00pm. Only four customers will be allowed inside the building at any time. Markings will be placed on the floor for clients to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.

STUCO is encouraging customers to utilise online-banking platforms to pay bills. If persons have any questions about these measures they can send an email to

billing@stucoeux.com

or call tel. 318-2229.

STUCO is also taking additional measures such as disinfecting main contact areas frequently, and will be providing hand sanitiser to customers on their entry into the office. STUCO is urging the public not to visit the office if they are feeling ill in any way.

Many persons in the community are wearing facemasks, on the streets as well as in the workplace, such as in one of the local bakeries, but not everyone seems to be taking the COVID-19 outbreak that seriously.

The meat market has disallowed large gatherings and is asking customers to call the slaughterhouse to place an order at tel. 318-2622. Clients will then receive a call when the order is ready to be picked up.

Other stores have also followed this procedure and are encouraging customers to call ahead and place an order to prevent large gatherings in their establishments.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/businesses-take-measures-in-light-of-confirmed-covid-19-outbreak