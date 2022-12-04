Bust of Walter Plantz restored at square named in his honour | THE DAILY HERALD

The wife, family and friends of Walter Plantz along with PSG representatives after the unveiling of the sculpture of Walter Plantz.

PHILIPSBURG–Five years after Hurricane Irma tore the bust of Walter Plantz from its plinth at Walter Plantz Square in Philipsburg and a year after it washed up on the shore of Great Bay, the sculpture of St. Maarten’s fishing legend is back in full regalia at the square that was named in his honour.

Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) held a soft launch at Walter Plantz Square in October in the presence of members of his family, close family friends and PSG management. During the ceremony, those in attendance shared their fond memories of Plantz.

PSG Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Gumbs said: “It was a warm feeling amongst Geraldine Williams (aka Bena), the wife of Walter, family and friends of the late Walter William, whom I’ve known from my childhood days, visiting frequently with my Uncle Magic.”

Plantz was a long-time resident of Down Street. In September 2015, Walter Plantz Square on Down Street was inaugurated and was named in his honour. As part of honouring the nation’s pioneers, a bust of Walter Plantz was erected and unveiled.

“The promotion of the country’s national heritage has been part of PSG’s re-inventing cruise tourism and is essential to the products and services that are offered to cruise and stay-over visitors,” Port CEO Gumbs said.

Walter Plantz Square comprises eight small buildings constructed according to the traditional St. Maarten architectural gingerbread design, to reflect the national heritage of the destination. The square is strategically located next to Walter Plantz Tender Jetty which connects to Great Bay Beach, Boardwalk Boulevard, Down Street and Front Street.

“The connection with the cruise port allows for a broader distribution flow of cruise passengers in town,” Gumbs added.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/bust-of-walter-plantz-restored-at-square-named-in-his-honour