Busy start of the week in town with arrival of four cruise ships | THE DAILY HERALD

The “Norwegian Getaway”

PHILIPSBURG–Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) is gearing up to welcome approximately 15,000 cruise passengers and crew members on Monday morning. Four cruise ships are set to arrive early, with Norwegian Getaway leading in size and capacity.

Norwegian Getaway, a member of the Breakaway class under Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), is a significant highlight. Boasting a gross tonnage of 145,655 and accommodating 3,963 guests, this cruise giant, staffed by 1,646 crew members, is scheduled to dock at 8:30am.

Norwegian Getaway will be preceded by three other vessels, starting with Club Med II. This five-masted computer-controlled staysail schooner, owned and operated by Club Med, is home-porting out of St. Maarten. Scheduled to arrive at 6:00am, it adds a unique charm to the port.

The Celebrity Cruises Solstice-class cruise ship, expected at 6:30am, underwent modernisation as part of the Celebrity Revolution programme in February 2020. With 1,451 staterooms and capacity for 3,324 passengers, it promises a contemporary cruise experience.

The next ship to arrive, around 7:00am, is Costa Fortuna. Built in 2003 for Costa Crociere, this vessel draws inspiration from Italian steamships of the past. With a crew of 1,090 and a maximum passenger capacity of 3,470, Costa Fortuna adds historical elegance to the port.

The bustling morning activity is anticipated to create a vibrant atmosphere in Philipsburg, providing a busy day for local shops and tour operators.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/busy-start-of-the-week-in-town-with-arrival-of-four-cruise-ships