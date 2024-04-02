Busy weekend ahead with three pre-Carnival events | THE DAILY HERALD

Reigning Junior Carnival Queen Arianna Dupont (in photo) will crown a new Junior Carnival Queen this Sunday.





PHILIPSBURG–The road to Carnival 2024 continues next weekend with three pre-Carnival events, one each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A Road to Carnival (RTC) event is slated for Friday, April 5.

Presented by Carnival Corner, this event – called “Fete is Fete Vol. 3” – will be held at Soggy Dollar Bar, featuring Latest and Exodus HD Band, Tolly Boys, Skillful Band, 4MHD Band and Strictly Vybz Band. They will be complemented by DJ JP, DJ Sexer and DJ Siw’Roo.

The party continues with another RTC event – entitled, “Jamfest: Road To Carnival Bash” – at Moonbar on Saturday, April 6. It will feature Signal Band Combo, Official Band, King James, Odd Brothers, DJ Outkast, DJ King Kembe, DJ Sexer, DJ Siw’Roo and Main Event.

This event is also a birthday bash for Riddim Master DJ Vybz.

On Sunday, St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) will present the Junior Carnival Queen Pageant 2024 at Belair Community Center. The pageant starts at 3:00pm.

It will feature contestants Katalina Aliya Linzey, Ja’mayah Flanders and Nevaeh Paines.

“The girls and their parents are hoping the community comes out to support them on Sunday,” SCDF said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/busy-weekend-ahead-with-three-pre-carnival-events