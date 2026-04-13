CAFY reflects on growth, wellness in student week | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during the event

POND ISLAND–The University of St. Martin’s Caribbean Academic Foundation Year (CAFY) students recently participated in an engaging and impactful Student Success Week, a three-day initiative designed to support their academic, personal and social development.

Centred around the theme “Building a Strong Foundation for a Bright Future,” the week brought together students, facilitators, and guest speakers for a series of interactive workshops, group activities, and wellness sessions. Throughout the week, students were actively engaged in sessions focused on developing a growth mindset, strengthening communication skills, and building meaningful connections. High-energy group challenges and interactive exercises created an environment where students were encouraged to step outside of their comfort zones while working together as a team.

These activities not only fostered collaboration and problem-solving but also reflected the core purpose of the CAFY program, preparing students with the confidence and foundational skills needed to succeed in higher education. A key component of the week included a session led by USM counsellor Dr. Carole Joseph, where students explored how to manage feelings of overwhelm and the importance of taking care of their mental, emotional, and physical well-being. During the session, students openly shared how they currently cope with stress, highlighting listening to music, spending time alone, playing games, engaging in sports, and connecting with friends and family as ways to decompress. Others noted that activities such as baking or enjoying comfort foods also help them feel better.

Students also acknowledged that too much isolation can sometimes lead to overthinking, reinforcing the importance of balance and staying connected. Dr. Joseph emphasized the importance of developing healthy routines, including getting enough sleep, practising self-care, and incorporating simple techniques into daily life. Students were introduced to a breathing exercise, breathing in for a count of four and slowly exhaling through the mouth, that can be used to manage stress. She encouraged students to practice these techniques regularly, rather than waiting until they feel overwhelmed.

The programme also featured contributions from guest facilitator Mr. Ralph Cantave, who engaged students in interactive discussions and activities aimed at strengthening personal development and encouraging students to reflect on their goals and mindset. Beyond the workshops, students participated in activities focused on wellness and creativity, including a self-care day that allowed them to step away from their usual academic routine and focus on themselves.

Several students shared their reflections on the experience. “I feel refreshed,” shared Makayla Cooks. “I feel inspired after painting,” said Geovanni Paynardo, referring to a creative session led by fellow classmate Melisa Cukier. Other students expressed that the final day of the week was their favourite, as it provided a sense of freedom and an opportunity to focus on their personal well-being. “It was refreshing and therapeutic. The fact that the three days shook things up and took us away from the norm of being in class is what I enjoyed most,” said Maliek Bryson.

Throughout the week, one of the most notable outcomes was the strong sense of connection among the students. The CAFY cohort continues to demonstrate a close bond and growing sense of community, supporting each other both inside and outside the classroom. Student Success Week forms part of USM’s ongoing commitment to providing a holistic educational experience,

where students are not only academically prepared, but also equipped with the life skills needed to succeed.

Applications for the August 2026 intake are now open. CAFY is a tuition-free program for Dutch nationals and permanent residents of Dutch St. Maarten. For full details, visit the USM website or contact +1 (721) 542-5171.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cafy-reflects-on-growth-wellness-in-student-week