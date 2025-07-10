Call to owners for retrieval of impounded motorcycles | THE DAILY HERALD

The deadline for retrieval is Thursday, July 31.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is urging owners of impounded scooters and motorcycles to retrieve their vehicles before the end of the month.

These vehicles were seized for various violations, including lack of proper documentation, expired road tax, and absence of valid insurance.

In recent months, KPSM has increased efforts to enforce traffic laws and improve road safety throughout the island. This enforcement has led to a significant number of two-wheeled vehicles being confiscated and stored in the garage of the Philipsburg police station.

Vehicle owners now have an opportunity to reclaim their property, provided they present the necessary and valid documentation. The deadline for retrieval is Thursday, July 31. After this date, any unclaimed scooters and motorcycles will be permanently destroyed.

To retrieve an impounded vehicle, the following original and valid documents must be presented: proof of ownership, a valid Category A driver’s license (if riding the vehicle out of the impound), a valid insurance policy, valid road tax, and a valid vehicle inspection document.

Owners are encouraged to visit the Philipsburg police station during regular business hours to inquire about their impounded scooter or motorcycle and to begin the retrieval process. KPSM remains committed to ensuring public safety and maintaining a lawful road environment for all residents and visitors.

