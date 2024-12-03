Call to tour operators to ensure cruise passengers’ timely return | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–As the 2024 tourism and holiday season reaches its peak, the Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) is reminding taxi and tour operators of the importance of returning cruise passengers to the harbour on time.

This advisory is particularly crucial for operators travelling from high-traffic areas such as Maho, Marigot, and Simpson Bay during late afternoon hours when congestion tends to escalate.

IETA emphasises the need for careful planning to avoid delays and ensure a smooth and stress-free experience for cruise passengers as they prepare for their departure.

Operators are encouraged to factor in potential traffic conditions and make every effort to uphold the island’s reputation for hospitality and efficiency.

