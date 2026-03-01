Calypso Eliminations on March 21 at Aleeze | THE DAILY HERALD

Reigning Calypso King, Edsel “Yaadfowl” Eusebius.

PHILIPSBURG–Reigning Calypso King, Edsel “Yaadfowl” Eusebius, who stunned audiences last year by capturing the crown on his very first attempt in the Nagico Senior Calypso Competition, will now face a wave of challengers as Carnival 2026 heats up.

A field of 21 Calypsonians is preparing to battle for a place in the finals, with the calypso eliminations scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Aleeze Convention Center. The event will determine which performers move on to the final round in Carnival Village, where they will compete for the opportunity to dethrone the reigning monarch.

According to the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF), only ten performers will advance from the eliminations to the finals, making the March 21 showdown a critical stage in this year’s competition.

The released lineup of singers seeking a place in the finals includes: Lady Upsetter, The Mighty Dando, The Mighty Dow, The Mighty Chipman, The Wizard, Bongo, Penshonair, King Barrow, Ebony Empress, Shadezz, Lady Baker, Pepper, The Protege, Young Dow, Fish Da Mega Boss, Ashayna, Empress Zee, Dr. Jones, Clifton Wilson, Baker Jr and Empress Eunia.

SCDF is encouraging all calypso lovers to come out and support the event, describing the eliminations as much more than a qualifying round.

“Last year, we did not have enough registrants to host an elimination round, so we went straight to the finals. This year, for the 55th anniversary of Carnival, we are very happy that so many singers are back and ready to battle for a spot in the final ten. This is not a show you will want to miss,” SCDF said.

The Foundation said the strong turnout this year is especially meaningful as St. Maarten prepares to celebrate the 55th anniversary of Carnival, with renewed energy across the calypso arena and a larger field of contenders eager to make their mark.

With Yaadfowl returning as the man to beat, and a competitive slate of performers now preparing to take the stage, the eliminations are expected to deliver an exciting night of music, commentary, and lyrical battle as the road to the Calypso crown officially begins.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/calypso-eliminations-on-march-21-at-aleeze