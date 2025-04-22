Calypso finals set for tonight | THE DAILY HERALD

‘Fish Da Mega Boss’

CARNIVAL VILLAGE–The Nagico Senior Calypso finals are on tap in Carnival Village for Tuesday night. Twelve Calypsonians will take the stage to deliver their form of social commentary to try to dethrone reigning Calypso Monarch Alberto “Fish Da Mega Boss” Arrindell. Showtime is 9:00pm.

Here is the lineup and the names of the songs in Round 1 and Round 2:

ROUND 1

1. Leroy Vlaun (The Wizard) – ACES

2. Selwyn Pogson (Mighty Barrow) – THE GUILTY MUST PAY

3. Antonio Rogers (The Pensioner) – POLITICAL CORRUPTION

4. Youmay Dormoy (Youmay) – CARNIVAL WITHOUT ROADMARCH

5. Ashayna Nisbett (Ashayna) – NEVERLAND’S SWEETNESS

6. Everlyne Walters (Ebony Empress) – TWENTY TWENTY-FOUR

7. Bernard Richardson (Mighty Chipman) – EXPRESS CALYPSO

8. Isidore York (Mighty Dow) – JEALOUSY AND ENVY

9. Andrew Richardson (His Majesty Baker Jr.) – CALYPSO BLOWS

10. Touche Edsel Eusebius (Yaadfowl) – OLD TIME CALYPSO

11. Eunia Richardson (Empress Eunia) – THE POWER OF TOGETHERNESS

12. Shadezz Fulrad-Cristere (Shadezz) – FIX THE ROADS

13. Alberto Arrindell (Fish Da Mega Boss) King 2024 – AH FRAID

ROUND 2

1. Leroy Vlaun (The Wizard) – IT

2. Selwyn Pogson (Mighty Barrow) – THE MOST PRECIOUS GIFT

3. Antonio Rogers (The Pensioner) – VOICES ON THE BLOCK

4. Youmay Dormoy (Youmay) – SOMETHING FISHY

5. Ashayna Nisbett (Ashayna) – ACTION SPEAKS

6. Everlyne Walters (Ebony Empress) – THEY LIKE ROBINHOOD

7. Bernard Richardson (Mighty Chipman) – JEALOUSY

8. Isidore York (Mighty Dow) – WE SING THAT ALREADY

9. Andrew Richardson (His Majesty Baker Jr.) – PRESERVE OUR CULTURE

10. Touche Edsel Eusebius (Yaadfowl) – IT BREAK MY HEART

11. Eunia Richardson (Empress Eunia) – REMEMBER LADY RUBY

12. Shadezz Fulrad-Cristere (Shadezz) – THINK TWICE

13. Alberto Arrindell (Fish Da Mega Boss) King 2024 – ASK DE DO

