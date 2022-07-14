Calypsonians voice frustrations with Anguilla Summer Festival committee | THE DAILY HERALD

A group of calypsonian contenders for this year’s Anguilla Summer Festival.

Senior Calypsonians says it is "all or none" for their participation in this year's Calypso Show in the upcoming Anguilla Summer Festival.



This statement was made in a recent letter sent to the committee regarding several discrepancies Senior Calypso contenders noted with this year’s competition.

In a recent letter from the Anguilla Summer Festival Committee to Senior Calypso contenders regarding the 2022 Calypso Show, the committee made clear what will be expected from the performers, which would be a performance of two songs.

The committee noted that although it had considered some previous concerns highlighted by the participants, calypso enthusiasts and the general public, it stood firm in its decision that all interested participants are required to showcase two songs.

“Whilst it is understood and appreciated that in the essence of time and limited resources a traditional Calypso Show cannot be executed, the Anguilla Summer Festival Committee is emphatic about executing a show that does not stray too far from the norm,” the committee explained.

According to one of the participating calypsonians who is also a local calypsonian, His Majesty Baker Jr., the collective group of calypsonians for this year’s competition had already discussed and voted on July 6, on their choice to perform one song, after there was a lack of communication from the committee.

This decision was made before the letter received by the committee on July 11.

Members of Calypsonians United and the calypso fraternity at large quickly responded in a letter dated Wednesday, July 13, in which they outlined several points.

The calypsonians noted that the time for preparation (of two songs) at this stage was very short. “This is without blame to anyone. We accept that we all are coming out of a pandemic and that resources and finances are a challenge for both calypsonians and organisers,” they added.

They made clear that as a collective they already voted on this matter, with the choice of performing one song being the winning vote.

They further addressed the financial contribution that would be provided to calypsonians in the competition. According to the letter from the Anguilla Summer Festival Committee, it stated that, “due to financial constraints, the committee is assessing a reasonable contributory and/or consolation prize. However, a contribution of EC $200 (US $75) per calypsonian will be paid towards the production of the music sheets.”

Calypsonians United noted that contenders in other shows are compensated with reasonable preparation fees. They noted the Miss Anguilla show (US $3,500), the Talented Teen show (US $1,200) the Soca Monarch (US $100) and the Prince and Princes show (US $600) as examples.

They requested in their response letter a reasonable and amicable consolation fee for all participants, of US $600.

“We, therefore, given the special circumstances of this year, stand united in our decision of one song for 2022. We will proceed as all or none for our participation in this year’s show,” the letter concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/calypsonians-voice-frustrations-with-anguilla-summer-festival-committee