Camille Sabina Thomas Miss Universe Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

The island’s new beauty queen.

WILLEMSTAD–Camille Sabina Thomas (26) was crowned Miss Universe Curaçao 2025 Saturday evening in a ceremony held at the Sandals Royal Resort in Santa Barbara. The crown was handed to her by reigning Miss Universe 2024, Danish beauty Victoria Kjaer-Theilvig, who travelled to the island for this purpose.

Thomas, who had been considered a frontrunner by pageant experts in the lead-up to the final, will represent Curaçao at the Miss Universe international competition in Thailand, on November 21. She was followed by Samiah Booi (26), who took second place, and Gillian Bentoera (27), who finished third.

According to the Miss Universe Curaçao official website, Thomas has a unique background, having undergone military training in the United States and participating in theatre arts as well. Her diverse experience and strong stage presence reportedly played a key role in her victory.

The pageant, broadcast live on TV Direct, attracted a crowd including local politicians, former beauty queens, friends, families and notable figures from Curaçao’s “farandula” – the island’s entertainment and celebrity scene.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/camille-sabina-thomas-miss-universe-curacao