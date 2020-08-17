Camping in church | THE DAILY HERALD

“Lady of Culture” Marcella Marsdin (back row, centre) organised a sleepover for 28 children in the basement of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in St. Eustatius, where a multitude of games and activities were organised and a variety of homemade treats were served, on Tuesday, August 11, and Wednesday, August 12.

Marsdin said the overnight experience was held as a “last hurrah of the summer,” as children are set to head back to school this week.

Both primary and secondary schools are opening their doors for the new school year today, Monday, August 17.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/camping-in-church