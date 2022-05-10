Campo Alegre on auction bloc | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–Commissioned by the Prosecutor’s Office in Curaçao, BVA Auctions is holding a public sale of the “Campo Alegre” prostitution camp on June 21, 10:00am at the Renaissance Resort in Otrobanda.

The new owner will buy a multi-functional accommodation with possibilities for redevelopment into a large-scale leisure complex on a piece of land measuring more than 72,000 square metres, not far from the airport

The largest brothel in the western hemisphere was still in use until 2020. The complex contains several buildings, including approximately 156 rooms, stores, a restaurant, several bars, a gym, a swimming pool and offices. There is also space for approximately 45 parking spots inside and 600 outside.

The adult entertainment centre went bankrupt in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic also threw a spanner in the works. Campo Alegre – also called “Le Mirage”– has not been in use since then.

On April 19 Justice Minister Shalten Hato stated that if the future buyer intends to operate a prostitution business at this location once again, this will – in principle – not meet with any objections. In this way, a future operator can do so.

The reason for the auction is a confiscation order by the court. Millions that came from the underworld would have been laundered by investing in the property. The auction must raise enough to pay a judicially imposed fine of some 14.9 million Netherlands Antillean guilders, with proceeds to go to the Crime Prevention Fund.

Campo Alegre has long been a household name in the Caribbean. It was founded in 1949 as a state brothel for immigrant workers at the Shell oil refinery, sailors and military personnel stationed on the island. The complex located outside of Willemstad offered a solution to the growing demand for female companionship in the 1930s and 1940s, preventing nuisance from street hookers in the city centre.

The property will be auctioned in the presence of Simon & Steenbaar Notaries, but not just anyone can bid. For example, an interested party must have registered at least eight days before and an irrevocable bank guarantee must be issued at the notary.

Richard Dieteren of BVA Auctions is confident that the public sale will end well. “There has been speculation for some time about whether or not the resort will reopen, and the possibilities Campo Alegre can offer. The fact that the minister is sticking to a tolerance policy only increases interest. Several candidates have already applied, not only from Curaçao.”

It is possible to visit the site before the auction takes place on June 21, but only on set days and after registration with the auction house.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/campo-alegre-on-auction-bloc