Candlelight vigil for gun violence victim | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY–A candlelight vigil on Welfare Road in Simpson Bay is scheduled for 7:00pm Tuesday, April 16, to honour the memory of a young man who was fatally shot in front of Lotus night club on Sunday morning.

Organised by the victim’s family, the vigil aims to provide a space for reflection, unity and support for those impacted by the devastating effects of gun violence.

While the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM empathises with the family’s grief and solemnity during this challenging time, police management stresses the importance of maintaining traffic flow and respecting the dignity of the occasion.

While fully supporting the vigil, police will not tolerate any disruptions or stunts on or near the road where the tragic incident occurred.

KPSM extended heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones.

