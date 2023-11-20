Cannabis plants seized from three Statia homes | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the seized plants

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN seized an undisclosed number of cannabis plants from three different homes in St. Eustatius on November 13.

Home-grown marijuana

The houses were on Paula C. Dorner Road, Lijfrock’s Road and Mint Road.

KPCN said the plants were discovered in a routine check and that the plants did not emit an odour.

“As a result, a test with a sample of the plants was carried out by forensic investigation,” KPCN said in a statement on Friday.

