‘Captured Moments’: Mark Martelly’s photographic exhibition at Axum Café | THE DAILY HERALD

Photographer Mark Martelly

PHILIPSBURG–Renowned local photographer and graphic designer Mark Martelly offers a stunning visual journey through his exhibition, “Captured Moments”. A selection of portraits the island’s landscape, birds and sunsets is on display from Thursday, February 29.

Martelly explores St. Maarten’s spectacular sights.

Martelly’s passion for portraying landscapes shines through as he presents a captivating collection of birds, sunsets, trees, rock formations and old colonial buildings, all captured in his unique artistic style.

With over a decade of professional photography experience, Martelly’s keen eye for detail and his ability to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary are evident in each photograph. “It’s my passion,” Martelly shares. It allows you to capture so much of what we take for granted. I try to bring out the normal in an extraordinary way.”

The exhibition is hosted at the Axum Art Café in Philipsburg. Located at 7 L Frontstreet, behind Diamond Casino, diagonally opposite Guava Berry Shop and the Coffee Lounge, the café welcomes visitors daily from 10:00am to 7:00pm.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/captured-moments-mark-martelly-s-photographic-exhibition-at-axum-cafe