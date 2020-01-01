Car catches on fire after hit-and-run | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the accident on Monday night.

ST. PETERS–Police and firefighters were called out to a hit-and-run traffic accident on L.B. Scott Road around 11:30pm Monday, December 30, 2019, in which a car caught on fire after a collision with another vehicle.

According to information gathered by police, a grey Mitsubishi Lancer and a red Hyundai i-10 were travelling in the same direction on L.B. Scott Road, heading from the St. Peters area towards Emilio Wilson Park.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, whose car was in front of the Hyundai, attempted to make a left turn onto Flamboyant Road. At the same time, the driver of the Hyundai tried to overtake the Mitsubishi and collided with the rear end of the Mitsubishi as the driver was making the left turn.

As a result of the collision, the Mitsubishi burst into flames. However, it is still unclear why the car caught on fire after the impact.

The driver of the Mitsubishi suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics. The driver of the Hyundai left the area after causing the accident, said police in a press release on Tuesday.

“The Police Traffic Department is investigating this road accident,” said police.

