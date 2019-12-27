Car collides head-on with scooter on Christmas Day | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the head-on collision in Oyster Pond.

OYSTER POND–The Traffic Department of the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is investigating a serious traffic accident in which a car and a scooter collided head-on while driving on Hulda B. Richardson Road in Oyster Pond around 1:15am December 25.

According to information gathered by the Traffic Department, the driver of a white Nissan March was overtaking a bus and collided head-on with a black scooter travelling in the opposite direction.

The scooter rider suffered a fractured spine and several other broken bones, said police in a press release on Friday. He was treated on the scene by personnel of the Ambulance Department and was then taken to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). He was later flown to Colombia for further medical treatment. The Daily Herald understands he is currently in critical condition.

The driver of the white car fled the scene after the accident, but showed up at the Philipsburg police station later that morning. Officers took a statement from him and he was released afterward. This newspaper understands that he has not been arrested.

The investigation into this accident is still ongoing, said police on Friday afternoon.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93587-car-collides-head-on-with-scooter-on-christmas-day