Car set on fire after woman run over in Sandy Ground | THE DAILY HERALD

Remains of the car that was set on fire in Sandy Ground Friday morning (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT—A young woman was run over by a car in Sandy Ground early Friday morning, before being rushed to the French-side hospital with unspecified injuries.

The Gendarmerie confirmed the accident occurred at 8:00am on the Baie Nettle side of Sandy Ground. The victim was a resident of Sandy Ground. Unconfirmed social media reports indicated an angry crowd took the law into their own hands and roughed up the driver before setting fire to the vehicle.

The Gendarmerie confirmed the car involved in the accident was the same car that was set on fire. The Gendarmerie further stated “Gendarmes were faced with an angry crowd in distress over the condition of the victim.”

The car driver was taken in by Gendarmes for questioning. This was the first serious incident to take place in Sandy Ground since the bridge was closed to road traffic on August 23. It was understood the accident victim was taken across the footbridge to a waiting ambulance. The Gendarmerie added there was no delay in responding to the accident as Gendarmes were already on the right side of the bridge, as were the Pompiers.

An investigation has been opened into the circumstances surrounding the accident and into the vehicle itself and its origin.

