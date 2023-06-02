Car turns over | THE DAILY HERALD

An accident occurred this morning on Zager’s Gut Road, in which one person was injured.

The driver had reported gone to St. 0Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for medical attention but was told to see his family physician as it did not involve an emergency.

The house doctor apparently sent him back to the hospital, but on the way there he fell ill, resulting in his losing control of the vehicle, which crashed into another car and ended up on its roof.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/car-turns-over-2