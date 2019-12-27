Carbet owners vent frustration over incomplete infrastructure | THE DAILY HERALD

The carbet project still resembles a building site. (Photo Robert Luckock)

MARIGOT–Exasperated owners of the Collectivité’s local-style restaurants and bars on Orient Beach, commonly referred to as “carbets”, have again complained about incomplete infrastructure and other issues, and fear 2020 will be another lost season unless there is an immediate acceleration of work.

While building of individual restaurants appear to be progressing, some more advanced than others, some owners are complaining about no water and electricity connections despite the Collectivité issuing a press release on October 16 that gave the impression that all infrastructure was completed.

“Public restrooms are not ready either and the foundations that remained after Hurricane Irma were torn up and the debris, concrete and tiles thrown into the sea, making it a hazard for swimming,” Maurice Jermin from Pirate Hideout claimed to reporters. “There’s a tremendous amount of cleaning up to do. It’s supposed to be all sand here, but there’s grass and debris everywhere. This was a three-month project that was supposed to be finished in April.

“I’m asking President Gibbs where the 547,401 euros went because the work is not nearly finished. Some of us could start to work, but we don’t have water and electricity and the sewage system is not connected up either.”

Adding to the frustration, owners say they are unable to get a meeting with the authorities responsible for the project, and requests for meetings in October and December 3 were unanswered. The last meeting was in June.

They accuse the Collectivité of double standards where it concerns Sindextour restaurants (Kon Tiki, Bikini, etc) who they say get preferential treatment and have already enjoyed two full seasons.

“It seems Sindextour can do whatever they want. I honestly think they have a hold over the government. Waï Restaurant next to Kon Tiki is not complete, yet they are open for business,” Jermin added. “Kon Tiki built bigger than they should have, but they (authorities) let it go. My restaurant on the other hand, because I built bigger than I was supposed to, I get taken to court and they get away free. It’s not fair. If there’s law for one it should be for all. It shouldn’t be that one person can do one thing and the other can’t.”

A pile of unsightly rocks separates Kon Tiki from the carbets. Grey 20ft-containers are in place to house the boutiques, but there are concerns they will be too hot to work out of. The same containers to be used for the water sport concessions were moved to the other end of the parcel at the Club Orient-end, after Kon Tiki reportedly complained.

Pirate Hideout was the first carbet to be built. Maurice’s wife, Gillian, said her building plan submitted was for 47 square metres. but she was told it had to be 34 square metres.

“So, I got closed down because I didn’t build to 34 sq. metres. But I had to put in bathrooms for employees and guests which meant I had to build a bit bigger. Then I found out the other carbets were given 66 sq. metres. They want me to actually break down the restaurant, not give me a fine. Because of that I have to take a lawyer now to fight this. I spent US $80,000 building this restaurant. I have all my kitchen equipment, etcetera at home waiting to start work.”

The proprietor of Le String Bar said the last time he saw anyone working from the Collectivité, there were just three persons working for the whole day.

“I can almost open my bar and put out chairs but there’s no water. I need water for the restroom. For the electricity I can use a generator,” he said. “We feel neglected, forgotten and very disappointed,” lamented Gillian.

Contacted Friday, Collectivité Vice-President Steven Patrick said the recent troubles on the French side would have contributed to the project’s delay, preventing access to the beach for contractors. He said he could not fully respond to the complaints until he has talked to the departments concerned on Monday.

