Career Day Expo 2024 held at Bethel Methodist School | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the pupils and the professionals pose for a photo.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Bethel Methodist School held a Career Day Expo on Friday, October 25. Pupils dressed up as firemen, doctors, nurses, pilots, mechanics, judges and persons pursuing many other professions and careers.

Caribbean Netherlands Police Force officers speaking to the pupils.

Pupils experiencing riding in a boom truck.

Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department personnel and pupils pause for a photo at the fire station.

The school said it was nothing short of amazing and that they were honoured to have various organisations, businesses and departments take part in the event.

The main purpose of the annual event is to introduce the school’s pupils to various professions and careers at an early age and, in doing so, peak their interest and enhance their understanding of the many different career paths available to them in the future. Allowing their pupils to dress up as their future career/profession is a fun way to prepare them for their bright future ahead.

Professionals from around the community came to the school and gave in-depth information about their respective lines of work, while pupils were given the opportunity to ask them questions.

The children were also able to go on location and meet some of their role models. At the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department – St. Eustatius branch, the children were permitted to interact with Fire Department personnel and see the fire truck and other equipment up close.

