Caribbean Airlines flights are operating | THE DAILY HERALD

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad–Caribbean Airlines announced on Tuesday that its flights are operating, and urges its customers to visit the airline’s website, its social media pages and to download the Caribbean Airlines mobile app for the most up-to-date information on its services.

The airline confirms that there are travel restrictions into some of the destinations to which it operates. Based on this, some of the airline’s international and regional services may be consolidated or altered. St. Maarten restricted regional travel on Tuesday.

Passengers on any services impacted by the consolidation of flights are being re-accommodated and the airline said it is contacting passengers whose original travel plans may be affected.

Due to the high volume of calls to the airline, it has requested that only passengers whose travel is in the next 72 hours contact its call centres.

Caribbean Airlines thanks its stakeholders for their patience, support and understanding as the airline deals with this evolving and unprecedented situation.

