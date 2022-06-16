Caribbean Business Hub meeting cites big opportunities through cooperation | THE DAILY HERALD

Business tycoon Meine Breemhaar. (Nico Vanderven photos)

THE HAGUE–As the largest and richest country in the kingdom, the Netherlands should take the lead in stimulating the economic development of the entire kingdom. That requires vision and decisiveness and these are lacking, said business tycoon Meine Breemhaar during his guest performance on Tuesday evening for the members of Caribbean Business Hub.

The audience during the Caribbean Business Hub meeting at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate in The Hague.

Among the large group of entrepreneurs and investors from the Netherlands and the Caribbean was also a large delegation from Aruba House, including representative to the European Union Ady Thijsen, Minister Plenipotentiary of Curaçao Carlson Manuel, as well as chairman of Curaçao Chamber of Commerce and Industry Willem Jonckheer and two board members.

The meeting was hosted on the seventh floor of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate in The Hague. Programme manager for the Dutch Caribbean Hamza Kacha and coordinator Ronald Vermeeren of Netherlands Enterprise Agency RVO pointed out that both the ministry and the RVO have increased their focus on and services to the islands in recent years to help strengthen the economy.

One of the things that would help, according to Breemhaar, is improving connections between the islands and abolishing the need to constantly fill out immigration forms and show passports when travelling within the kingdom.

As proof that one is never too small for big ambitions, the entrepreneur pointed to Singapore – only one-and-a-half times larger than Curaçao – which barely half a century ago amounted to little and is now one of the richest countries in the world.

Quote 500 entrepreneur Breemhaar told a personal story and championed Bonaire. The inhabitants speak four languages, the education is good, the Dutch legal system offers entrepreneurs security and stability and there is space, he said. “Only the roads are dramatic. As a rich country, the Netherlands should be able to solve this in a month or perhaps a year?”

The Breemhaar Group comprises dozens of companies, including Bonaire Properties NV, which owns the former Plantation Bolivia. Breemhaar lifted a tip of the veil in anticipation of the presentation of the plans in Bonaire. Only 10% of the 3,000-hectare area is being developed for housing, agriculture and tourism. Of the remaining 90%, nature is restored and brought under professional management.

There were more than 80 entrepreneurs and professionals present. Caribbean Business Hub regularly organises network meetings to exploit opportunities in the Caribbean by bringing entrepreneurs and organisations together.

